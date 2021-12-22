Dr. Karyn Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karyn Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karyn Ginsburg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4045 Hempstead Tpke, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 731-7770
-
2
Pandu R. Tadoori MD210 E Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 629-5530
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgeable, easy to talk to, and made a recommendation that saved my life.
About Dr. Karyn Ginsburg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
