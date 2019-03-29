Dr. Gell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karyn Gell, MD
Overview
Dr. Karyn Gell, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Gell works at
Locations
Grand Rapids Allergy PC970 Parchment Dr SE Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-4840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr. Gell and her staff are excellent Very through. She even accidentally discovered my heart murmur! My allergies and asthma are well controlled the last decade thanks to her as I was a difficult patient to diagnose and manage from a medical perspective. I am over 65 and she is one of the best docs I have ever had anywhere!
About Dr. Karyn Gell, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1811001662
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gell works at
Dr. Gell has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.