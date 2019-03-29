Overview

Dr. Karyn Gell, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gell works at Grand Rapids Allergy PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.