Dr. Karym Zahka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Zahka works at Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ, Garfield, NJ and West New York, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

