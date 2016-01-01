See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Karym Zahka, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karym Zahka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zahka works at Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ, Garfield, NJ and West New York, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Care Services of Hackensack An Amedisys & Premier Partnersh
    25 E Salem St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 464-7844
  2. 2
    North Hudson Community Action Corporation
    197 S Van Brunt St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 537-4442
  3. 3
    535 Midland Ave, Garfield, NJ 07026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Anhcac West New York
    5301 Broadway, West New York, NJ 07093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 866-9320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Herpes Simplex Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Yeast Infections
Herpes Simplex Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

About Dr. Karym Zahka, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English, Chinese
  • 1447576533
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karym Zahka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zahka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zahka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahka.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

