Overview

Dr. Karuna Koneru, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Koneru works at Southern Indiana Physicians Palliative Care in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.