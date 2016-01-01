Dr. Karuna Koneru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koneru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karuna Koneru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karuna Koneru, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Koneru works at
Locations
Indiana University Southern Indiana Physicians514 W 2nd St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (423) 747-8457
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karuna Koneru, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1336146372
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Osmania Genl Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koneru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koneru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koneru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koneru works at
Dr. Koneru has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koneru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koneru. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koneru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koneru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koneru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.