Dr. Karuna Ahuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karuna Ahuja, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Ahuja works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Pulmonary Consultants1319 S International Pkwy Ste 1171, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 449-7009
-
2
Florida Cardiopulmonary Center915 Harley Strickland Blvd, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 348-3341
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahuja is the best doctor I’ve been too. Not only does she make me feel better but she’s the type of doctor that takes her time to listen to you and cares about your concerns. She explains to you the diagnosis and makes sure you understand everything she says. Even her nurse Vira and staff are awesome. Love Dr Ahuja and thankful to have such an awesome and caring pulmonologist.
About Dr. Karuna Ahuja, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1497794648
Education & Certifications
- SUNY
- State University Of New York
- Brooklyn Medical Center
- Gsvm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahuja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahuja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahuja has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahuja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahuja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahuja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahuja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.