Overview

Dr. Karuna Ahuja, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Gsvm Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Ahuja works at Central Florida Pulmonary Consultants in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.