Dr. Karun Somani, MD
Overview
Dr. Karun Somani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hiram, GA. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Karun Somani MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 180, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 445-4915
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Somani is the BEST doctor I’ve ever had!! For someone who is not fond of doctors and medical procedures, Dr. Somani has changed my viewpoint that doctors can listen to their patients, care for their patients, and treat them with respect. His bedside manner is something not seen much in medicine anymore, as the first words he ever said to me were “So tell me about yourself. “ He answered all my questions and never rushed me or seemed bothered by them as I had a few. He is confident but not arrogant and I would gladly go to him in the future and recommend to anyone I know. He is amazing and very skilled at what he does. If you want a great doctor who cares, then he is it. He removed my gallbladder with no problems and it was the easiest surgery I’ve ever had. I can’t say enough awesome things at him.
About Dr. Karun Somani, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1154618692
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somani works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Somani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somani.
