Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Venkatesh works at Tri-City Colo-Rectal Surgery in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-city Colo-rectal
    2223 E Baseline Rd Ste A, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 835-5302
  2. 2
    Banner Desert Medical Center
    1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 412-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Love the doc and the anesthesiologists. When a nurse sees your blood pressure and says “whoaaa” they should be fired in my opinion. The center put a small adult cuff on my forearm, causing incorrect blood pressure. No socks, no wheelchair, no drinks but water. I understand cutting costs but no cuffs? Super important. I went from 220/112 to 126/80 in the car. Unnecessary stress. Yes, my cuff is good. Just watch your care until you are in the procedure. It can be sketchy. No call to check on me either. They always did that and said they would but didn’t. ****REPEAT multiple times if you have joint implants. I had to call my hip surgeon that evening for antibiotics as I wasn’t given any for the biopsy. Won’t be back (hopefully) until quality changes. They had the waiting room packed and no sanitizer in sight.
    Fayerae70 — Apr 23, 2022
    About Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891768677
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venkatesh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venkatesh has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

