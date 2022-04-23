Overview

Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Venkatesh works at Tri-City Colo-Rectal Surgery in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.