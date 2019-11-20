Overview

Dr. Kartikeya Patel, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Patel works at Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Dacula, GA and Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.