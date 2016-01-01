Overview

Dr. Kartika Shetty, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with University Medical Center of Southern Nevada



Dr. Shetty works at Unlv Medicine-Cardiology And Pulmonology in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.