Overview

Dr. Kartik Viswanathan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Holyoke Medical Center.



Dr. Viswanathan works at Holyoke Medical Group in Holyoke, MA with other offices in Chicopee, MA and Westfield, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.