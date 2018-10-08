Overview

Dr. Kartik Thaker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Thaker works at Shobha B Govind MD in Lakewood, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.