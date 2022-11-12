Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kartik Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kartik Reddy, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular1714 W Anklam Rd Ste 104, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 125, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
- St. Mary's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reddy is not only good doctor he has a great doctor patient relation ship. He listens and gives explanations for his concerns. He performed my ablation and gave me excellent care in and out of the hospital. I highly recommend him and will continue to consult him for any heart related issues in the future.
About Dr. Kartik Reddy, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1881657906
Education & Certifications
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
