Overview

Dr. Kartik Reddy, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison, St. Mary's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at PIMA ORTHOPEDICS in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.