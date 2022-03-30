Dr. Kartik Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kartik Patel, DO
Dr. Kartik Patel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mine Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
The Retina Clinic LLC195 Route 46 Ste 204, Mine Hill, NJ 07803 Directions (973) 537-9900
9 yrs ago he saved my sight. After spending three weeks in a hospital and gradually losing my eyesight I was discharged and told it was the antibiotics doing this to my eyes. 3 days later my regular ophthalmologist referred me to Dr Patel , 2hours later Dr Patel examined me ,treated me in his office, and referred me to another specialist in PA, that same night was in the Eye hospital and emergency treatment for Sepsis. Dr Patel was so thorough and gentle and a gifted diagnostician. His staff is welcoming and professional. I will thank them always. Grateful to be able to give this review
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Contusion of the Eyeball, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
