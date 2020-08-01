See All Otolaryngologists in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Nettar works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente
    Kaiser Permanente
5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
(818) 719-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Nosebleed
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Nosebleed

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2020
    Aug 01, 2020
I was referred to Dr. Nettar who was incredible. It's now been a little over a week after my procedure (Septoplasty and Tubinate Reduction) and I'm beyond happy with the results. I can BREATHE! My post-op care instructions were all explained to me, the procedure Itself went great. My only complaint would be about the anesthesiologist (not from kaiser, unrelated to Dr. Nettar) who pinched my uvula which later became necrotic and extremely painful for a week after my surgery. Be sure to tell your anesthesiologist to be careful not to do this to you. My nose however which Dr. Nettar took care of is flawless. Highly recommend, he's great and takes his time to explain everything to you and he's great about answering your questions fully and thoughtfully.
    — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073729695
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nettar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nettar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nettar works at Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nettar’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nettar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nettar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nettar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nettar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

