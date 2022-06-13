Dr. Kartik Giri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kartik Giri, MD
Dr. Kartik Giri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
The Heart House210 W ATLANTIC AVE, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 Directions
The Heart House999 Route 73 N Ste 205, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
I am a woman that has been working out since I was 25. I am now in my 60s. I would chart my RPM - MPH and resting rate and give it to Dr. Giri. My blood work has always been spot on. Due to my age, Dr. Giri insisted I get a stress test. He insisted that I have a cardio-catherazation since he saw a spot. I had a 90 % genetic blockage, and due to my strong heart from years of working, it went undetected due to no physical symptoms. He saved my life by being very thorough. I genuinely love him and would recommend him.
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Giri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giri has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Giri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giri.
