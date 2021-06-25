Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Torrance Office23150 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 437-7399Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ananth and staff are amazing. It is so easy to speak to him. His compassion and knowledge is on point. Feeling amazing since I started treatment with him. You won't regret going to him.
About Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821279423
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Westchester Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ananth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ananth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ananth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ananth has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ananth speaks Spanish.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananth.
