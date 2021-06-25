See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (133)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ananth works at Pacific Pain & Wellness Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Torrance Office
    23150 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 437-7399
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amotivational Syndrome Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Abuse Chevron Icon
Amphetamine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Apathy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ativan Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Darvocet Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dexedrine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Discontinuation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (110)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr. Ananth and staff are amazing. It is so easy to speak to him. His compassion and knowledge is on point. Feeling amazing since I started treatment with him. You won't regret going to him.
    Lillian Valles — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821279423
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • Westchester Medical Center
    • New York Medical College
    • Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kartik Ananth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ananth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ananth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ananth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ananth works at Pacific Pain & Wellness Group in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ananth’s profile.

    Dr. Ananth has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ananth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Ananth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ananth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ananth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ananth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

