Dr. Karthikeyan Sai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthikeyan Sai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karthikeyan Sai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sai works at
Locations
-
1
Emily Harrison, MD10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 255, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 629-5035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sai?
Staff is knowledgeable, helpful and extremely pleasant with patients.
About Dr. Karthikeyan Sai, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1245490184
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Florida College Of Med
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Sri Venkatesvara MC, Tirupati
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sai works at
Dr. Sai speaks Hindi and Telugu.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Sai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.