Dr. Karthikeyan Kanagarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karthikeyan Kanagarajan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Margaret Mary Health Main Campus.
Locations
Tri State Pulmonary Associates2123 Auburn Ave Ste 401, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 241-5489
- 2 7545 Beechmont Ave Ste G, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 241-5489
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karthikeyan Kanagarajan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine Mount Sinai
- Med Coll Madurai U
- Madurai Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanagarajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanagarajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanagarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanagarajan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanagarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanagarajan.
