Overview

Dr. Karthika Rajan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orient, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Berger Hospital and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Rajan works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Orient, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.