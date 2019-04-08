Dr. Karthik Vamanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vamanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthik Vamanan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karthik Vamanan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Mid-america Heart & Lung Surgeons4320 Wornall Rd Ste 50, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 931-3312
Slmg-lee's Summit North Medical Pavilion110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 245, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-5068
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr Vamanan during a recent inpatient stay at St Lukes, on the plaza and had a follow up, at his office, this week. This Dr is top notch, very knowledgeable, a great educator, compassionate and kind! Would highly recommend seeing him. Thank you Dr Vamanan for all of the great care. Very nice staff also.
About Dr. Karthik Vamanan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033141635
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vamanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vamanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vamanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vamanan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vamanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vamanan speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vamanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vamanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vamanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vamanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.