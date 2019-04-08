Overview

Dr. Karthik Vamanan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Vamanan works at MID-AMERICA HEART & LUNG SURGEONS in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.