Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD
Overview
Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Shastri works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 724-4536
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shastri?
Dr. Shastri is a wonderful doctor. He explained everything in understandable terms and answered all of my questions without rushing me. He is extremely knowledgeable and kind...a rare combination in today's health care. I wish more doctors could be like Dr. Shastri!
About Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1619362795
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shastri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shastri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shastri works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shastri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.