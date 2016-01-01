Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO is a dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. Dr. Krishnamurthy completed a residency at Saint Barnabas Hospital. He currently practices at Park Avenue Dermatology and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Park Avenue Dermatology906 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 541-0315
Montefiore Medical Ctr Dermatol3514 Bainbridge Ave Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (866) 633-8255
Fleming Island Office1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 541-0315
Park Avenue North Office (coming Fall 2015)15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 541-0315
Palm Coast37 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 225-4607Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770726291
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnamurthy?
Frequently Asked Questions
