Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karthik Bhandari
Overview
Dr. Karthik Bhandari is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Locations
Margo Hilliard Alford Clinic5550 Kelley St, Houston, TX 77026 Directions (713) 566-5899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karthik Bhandari
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639527500
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
