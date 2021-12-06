Overview

Dr. Karthi Subbannan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Subbannan works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.