Dr. Karthi Subbannan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karthi Subbannan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Subbannan works at
Locations
Georgia Cancer specialists3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 110, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 566-6995
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsjohns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 300, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 623-8965
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Subbannan is amazing...She is thorough and kind. She asks a lot of questions and is so attentive. I feel so good that she is in charge of my daughters care...she takes such good care of her...the whole staff is amazing...grateful to have her in our lives
About Dr. Karthi Subbannan, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154443091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
