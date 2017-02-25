Overview

Dr. Karsten Fliegner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Fliegner works at Genesys Reg Mdcl Ctr Pdtrc Mdcn in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.