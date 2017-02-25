Dr. Karsten Fliegner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fliegner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karsten Fliegner, MD
Dr. Karsten Fliegner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Ascension Genesys Hospital, 1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Ascension Genesys Hospital
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Dr. Fliegner preformed a quadruple bypass on my husband on 2-15-17. He did an amazing job. He is very kind, passionate and will treat you as if you are his own family. My husband had some bleeding after surgery and Dr. Fliegner stayed in the room in ICU with my husband for over an hour and he told me he would not leave until my husband was stable.... This Dr. Went above and beyond...He saved my husbands live...Thank You DR. Fliegner!!
General Surgery
31 years of experience
English
NPI: 1932211398
New York University School of Medicine
Board Certified: Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fliegner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fliegner works at
Has treated patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fliegner. Overall rating: 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fliegner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fliegner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.