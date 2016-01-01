Overview

Dr. Karrin Genovese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Genovese works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.