Dr. Karri Huber, DO

Rheumatology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karri Huber, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.

Dr. Huber works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Drexel Town Square Health Center
    7901 S 6th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 346-8000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Froedtert Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chondrocalcinosis
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Chondrocalcinosis
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2020
    Best Rheumatologist Around!
    — Feb 06, 2020
    About Dr. Karri Huber, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093805319
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karri Huber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huber works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, WI. View the full address on Dr. Huber’s profile.

    Dr. Huber has seen patients for Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

