Dr. Karri Huber, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oak Creek, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Huber works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chondrocalcinosis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.