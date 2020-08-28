Dr. Karpukarasi Ayyanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayyanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karpukarasi Ayyanathan, MD
Dr. Karpukarasi Ayyanathan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Linden Pediatric Group P.A.517 Rahway Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 527-1247
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayyanathan?
Amazing. Always has been for the last 10 years. She treats all my boys (3) she is wonderful.and cares about my family and my needs.
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083714273
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ayyanathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayyanathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayyanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayyanathan speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayyanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayyanathan.
