Overview

Dr. Karon Locicero, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Locicero works at Locicero Medical Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.