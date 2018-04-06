See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.5 (161)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Echols works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine
    833 Chestnut St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Art Museum
    2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Bladder Surgery
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Bladder Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 161 ratings
Patient Ratings (161)
5 Star
(128)
4 Star
(19)
3 Star
(9)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Echols?

Apr 06, 2018
Dr. Echols is amazing. She was able to diagnose my condition right away. She prescribed traditional and non-traditional methods to manage my symptoms. Her bedside manners are exceptional. She even placed messages about my laboratory results in Jeff MyChart. I had no anxiety going into surgery with her.
— Apr 06, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Echols to family and friends

Dr. Echols' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Echols

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD.

About Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD

Specialties
  • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992716419
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Medical Center of Louisiana
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Integrative Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Echols has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Echols works at Jefferson Maternal Fetal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Echols’s profile.

Dr. Echols has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

161 patients have reviewed Dr. Echols. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echols.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Karolynn Echols, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.