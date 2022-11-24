Overview

Dr. Karolyn Senica, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Senica works at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL and Litchfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.