Dr. Karolyn Senica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karolyn Senica, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Senica works at
Locations
Passavant Area Hospital1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-5831Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 547-9236
St. Francis Hospital Rotation725 SAINT FRANCIS WAY, Litchfield, IL 62056 Directions (217) 547-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karolyn Senica, MD
- Orthopedics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609855485
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
