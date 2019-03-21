Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varnay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM
Overview
Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
South Denver Podiatry7780 S Broadway Ste 190, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 821-3778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varnay and her staff are wonderful. They are all so kind and helpful. I trust the care I get there.
About Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1285807198
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center|Presbyterian St Lukes Med Ctr
- Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
