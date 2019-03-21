See All Podiatrists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM

Podiatry
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Varnay works at South Denver Podiatry in Littleton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Denver Podiatry
    7780 S Broadway Ste 190, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Dr Varnay and her staff are wonderful. They are all so kind and helpful. I trust the care I get there.
    Pete in Lakewood, CO — Mar 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Karolina Varnay, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285807198
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center|Presbyterian St Lukes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University|MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
