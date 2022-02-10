Dr. Karolina Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karolina Adam, MD
Overview
Dr. Karolina Adam, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Adam works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Perinatal Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-3936Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adam?
Wait almost 2 hours. I've submit all information online but need to fill up paperwork anyways. She wasn't 'nice' due when you go to a High risk specialist of course you are nervous. But to be sincere, I don't want the doctors to be nice with me, I want them to have knowledge.
About Dr. Karolina Adam, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, French and Spanish
- 1326049891
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adam works at
Dr. Adam has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, C-Section and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adam speaks French and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.