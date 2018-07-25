Dr. Karol Zakalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karol Zakalik, MD
Overview
Dr. Karol Zakalik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Southeast Michigan Neurosurgery Pllc3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 504, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Everything great to say about the Doctor, however Carmen in his office is terribly rude and hostile to deal with. When asked for the office managers name she refused to give it to me with good reason. She does not want to be reported! He really should reconsider having her in his office.
About Dr. Karol Zakalik, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609867985
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakalik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakalik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakalik has seen patients for Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakalik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakalik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakalik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakalik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.