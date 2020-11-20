Dr. Karol Otteman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otteman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karol Otteman, DO
Overview
Dr. Karol Otteman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Otteman works at
Locations
-
1
Westside OB-GYN36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-8250
-
2
Westside OBGYN & Urogynecology36650 Grand River Ave Ste 101, Farmington Hills, MI 48335 Directions (734) 655-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otteman?
She is the nicest, most thorough gynecologist that I've ever had. She's very concerned about her patients.
About Dr. Karol Otteman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740275130
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otteman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otteman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otteman works at
Dr. Otteman has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otteman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Otteman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otteman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otteman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otteman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.