Dr. Karol Fortich, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karol Fortich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. 

Dr. Fortich works at IMA Medical Center of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    IMA Medical Center of Winter Haven
    199 AVENUE K SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-6700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Shingles
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Sinus Bradycardia
Shingles
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Sinus Bradycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 16, 2021
    excellent services
    — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Karol Fortich, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124284468
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karol Fortich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fortich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fortich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fortich works at IMA Medical Center of Winter Haven in Winter Haven, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fortich’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

