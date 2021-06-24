Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dangaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD
Overview
Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Enhanced Dermatology of Orange County17601 17th St Ste 110, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 790-0005
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Dangaran for 30 years (on and off) for different issues. I totally trust her! She’s the best!
About Dr. Karol Dangaran, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1225062052
Education & Certifications
- University Calif Irvine Med Center
- Ucla Center Health Scis
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of Ca, Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dangaran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dangaran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dangaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dangaran has seen patients for Rash, Actinic Keratosis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dangaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dangaran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dangaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dangaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dangaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.