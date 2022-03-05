Overview

Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Jacoby works at Washington Urology & Urogynecology Associates, PLLC in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.