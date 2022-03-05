See All Urologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD

Urology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Edmonds Campus.

Dr. Jacoby works at Washington Urology & Urogynecology Associates, PLLC in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Mountlake Terrace, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD
Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
Joseph Coyne, PA-C
Joseph Coyne, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
Dr. Kathleen Kobashi, MD
6 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Life Medicine & Northwest Institute for Healthy Sexuality
    13126 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 398-9355
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Integrity Medical Research, LLC
    6005 244th St SW Ste 121, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 275-0680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacoby?

    Mar 05, 2022
    She is gentle and understanding.She explains problem well.
    — Mar 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacoby to family and friends

    Dr. Jacoby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacoby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD.

    About Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841274412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacoby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacoby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacoby has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacoby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacoby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacoby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacoby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacoby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karny Jacoby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.