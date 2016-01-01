Dr. Karng Log, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Log is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karng Log, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Karng Log, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine & Bioscience and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Mile High Oncology7750 S Broadway Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 734-2090
Portercare Adventist Health System7780 S Broadway Ste 380, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 734-2090
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Karng Log, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1932310034
- Henry Ford Health System
- Henry Ford Hospital Pogram
- Kansas City University Of Medicine & Bioscience
- University of Colorado
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
