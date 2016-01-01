Overview

Dr. Karng Log, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine & Bioscience and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Log works at South Suburban Internal Medicine in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.