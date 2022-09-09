See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Temecula Valley Hospital.

Dr. Nissan works at Murrieta Valley Pain Specialists in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Murrieta Valley Pain Specialists
    25186 Hancock Ave Ste 200, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • Temecula Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Strain
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Sprain
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Joint Synovial Cysts
Facet Syndrome
Headache
Hip Arthritis
Hip Pain
Knee Arthritis
Knee Pain
Low Back Disorders
Lower Back Injuries
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lower Back Sprain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lumbar Sprain
Middle Back Pain
Migraine
Myelopathy
Myofascial Pain
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Neck Sprain
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Injury
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pinched Nerve in Neck
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome
Sacroilitis
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Disorders
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD

    Pain Medicine
    11 years of experience
    English, Arabic and Spanish
    1497044465
    Education & Certifications

    University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
    University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karmin Nissan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nissan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nissan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nissan works at Murrieta Valley Pain Specialists in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nissan’s profile.

    Dr. Nissan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

