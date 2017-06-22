Dr. Mullis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karmen Mullis, MD
Overview
Dr. Karmen Mullis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Moore Anesthesia Services Inc.105 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 274-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manners and patience!!!! Takes the time to answer your questions without the patient feeling rushed! Both her and her husband are excellent caregivers!!!
About Dr. Karmen Mullis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174606446
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullis.
