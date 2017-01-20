Dr. Karma Cinnante, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cinnante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karma Cinnante, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karma Cinnante, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Cinnante works at
Locations
-
1
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Maria Fareri Children's Hospital100 Woods Rd Fl 2, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7513
-
3
Village Pediatric Group115 Main St Ste 301, Tuckahoe, NY 10707 Directions (914) 771-7070Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cinnante?
The best doctor in the practice / group friendly, patient, clear and understanding. Listens well knows her patients very well. I don't have a bad thing to say. Had experiences with the other doctors when she was out on maternity. No comparison she's the best by far.
About Dr. Karma Cinnante, DO
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194064055
Education & Certifications
- Maria Ferari Children's Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- New York University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cinnante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cinnante accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cinnante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cinnante works at
Dr. Cinnante has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cinnante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cinnante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cinnante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.