Overview

Dr. Karlyn Martin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.