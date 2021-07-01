Overview

Dr. Karlton Pettis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Pettis works at Metrolina Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.