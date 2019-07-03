Overview

Dr. Karlon Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Johnson works at Northeast Community Clinic in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.