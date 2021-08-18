Dr. Karlina Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karlina Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karlina Patton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Dr. Patton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
Dr. Patton is extremely bright, professional, and pleasant. She is very willing to answer and discuss and questions or concerns you may have. He bedside manner is lovely. She is also caring and provides all needed information with regards to any needed tests performed and results. I would not be concerned with reviews below 5 stars. I have known this Dr. for more than 20 years and been a patient for at least 15 years.
About Dr. Karlina Patton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1386641926
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.