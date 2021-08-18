Overview

Dr. Karlina Patton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.



Dr. Patton works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Eosinophilic Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.