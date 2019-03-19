Dr. Sevensma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlin Sevensma, DO
Overview
Dr. Karlin Sevensma, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Locations
Metro Health Community Clinic781 36Th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 252-4100
Grand Rapids Surgical Associates PLLC1009 44th St SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 828-4622Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sevensma is an amazing doctor and down to earth person! I would recommend her to anyone in need of her services.
About Dr. Karlin Sevensma, DO
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144264003
Education & Certifications
- MetroHealth
- Bi-County
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery

