Dr. Karlee Baker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Karlee Baker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Yulee, FL.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
1
Family Dental at Wildlight
45 Floco Ave, Yulee, FL 32097
Monday 10:00am - 7:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 2:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker was extremely patient and described each step of the procedure to me. She took time for me to have breaks during the procedure to help me relax and regroup. I highly recommend Dr. Baker. Her staff is also very professional and respectful from the office workers to the assistants.
About Dr. Karlee Baker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1053806554
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
