Dr. Karla Stipati, DPM
Dr. Karla Stipati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Stipati works at
-
1
St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC2320 Dean St Ste 104, Saint Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 584-4200
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
From the time you enter the office you are treated exceptionally. The staff and doctor are all excellent. You won’t be disappointed.
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1265443386
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Stipati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stipati accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stipati works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stipati. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stipati.
