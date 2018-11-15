Overview

Dr. Karla Stipati, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Stipati works at St. Charles Foot and Ankle Center PC in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.