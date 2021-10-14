Overview

Dr. Karla Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Smith works at Bethany Medical & Pain Clinic in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.